Kraft releasing pumpkin spice flavored mac 'n' cheese

It's officially fall, so no doubt some of you will be heading to the coffee shop to enjoy a nice pumpkin spice latte.

Well for those who might enjoy a PSL, why not pair it with a nice bowl of pumpkin spice macaroni & cheese?!

Kraft is holding a contest to give away one of just 1,000 boxes of their flavored mac 'n' cheese, which, along with their infamous cheese powder, is flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger.

