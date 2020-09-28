Kraft releasing pumpkin spice flavored mac 'n' cheese

September 28, 2020
It's officially fall, so no doubt some of you will be heading to the coffee shop to enjoy a nice pumpkin spice latte.

Well for those who might enjoy a PSL, why not pair it with a nice bowl of pumpkin spice macaroni & cheese?!

Kraft is holding a contest to give away one of just 1,000 boxes of their flavored mac 'n' cheese, which, along with their infamous cheese powder, is flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger.

kraft