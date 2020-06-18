Kristen Stewart Cast As Princess Diana In Upcoming Film

Kristen Stewart is your Princess Diana.

The 30-year-old actress has recently been cast to portray Princess Di in Spencer, a film directed by Pablo Larraín which follows a critical weekend in Diana's life when she decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working. The film takes place over a period of three days, during one of Di's final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

Production on the movie is expected to begin in early 2021.

EXCLUSIVE: Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana In ‘Spencer’ https://t.co/tAPC959675 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 17, 2020

Larraín said of the decision to cast Stewart, "Kristen is one of the great actors around today. “To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature."

Via Deadline