Sources Say Kristin Cavallari Divorcing Jay Cutler Because He Is "Lazy" And "Unmotivated"
After ten years togther, it was "with great sadness" that Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their divorce.
With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.
However, the fact that the two "just grew apart" apparently isn't the case.
Sources say that Cavallari actually wanted out of her relationship with Cutler because he was "lazy" and "unmotivated." Sources told Page Six, "She was growing increasingly impatient with him. He was supposed to take this big job at Fox Sports and have a life after football that would get him up off the couch and do something. Instead, he backed out — this is [three> years ago — and joined the [Miami> Dolphins. That didn’t pan out well, and he was left with no TV gig until she got the show for them." Rather, Cutler had a fondness for "hanging out with their three kids and menagerie of animals on their Tennessee farm," according to the source.
The couple's E! reality series Very Cavallari has aired for three seasons. According to the show, Cutler has broadcasting offers from CBS and ESPN, but that is not enough for Cavallari. The source added that Cavallari “views herself as very polished and put together, and [Cutler as> this lazy, unmotivated guy."
Via Page Six