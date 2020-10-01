Kylie Jenner's daughter begins homeschooling with $12,000 backpack

Kylie Jenner's 2-year-old daughter Stormi recently had her first day of homeschooling.

Like many proud parents, Kylie posted a picture of Stormi on her social media, and fans quickly noticed something about the pic.

Stormi's back-to-school outfit, which included a pair of Jordan Retro 3 sneakers, a black T-shirt dress, and diamond earrings, was accentuated by a brand new backpack, a brand new EXPENSIVE backpack.

Stormi was sporting a pale pink Hermès Kelly Ado backpack that'll set you back about $12,000!

Bathong stormi a Birkin backpack -- pic.twitter.com/BpuYgp2PKj — 706 (@TheeNayomi) September 30, 2020

Jenner also recently set aside $27,000 for Stormi's first purse, a pink mini Hermès Kelly bag.

Via Page Six