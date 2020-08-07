What Would Happen If Clay Jenkins Did This: LA Mayor Threatens To Shut Off Power For COVID Violations

August 7, 2020
Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti is tired of people throwing parties at huge mansions, despite the ongoing pandemic.

In respose, Mayor Garcetti has threatened to shut down the water and power to houses caught in violation of COVID restrictions.  Mayor Garcetti told reporters, "The consequences of these large parties ripple far beyond these parties.  They ripple throughout our entire community because the virus can quickly and easily spread."

Mayor Garcetti told reporters that parties are often taking place at homes that are vacant or used for short-term rentals.

Via BBC

