What Would Happen If Clay Jenkins Did This: LA Mayor Threatens To Shut Off Power For COVID Violations

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti is tired of people throwing parties at huge mansions, despite the ongoing pandemic.

In respose, Mayor Garcetti has threatened to shut down the water and power to houses caught in violation of COVID restrictions. Mayor Garcetti told reporters, "The consequences of these large parties ripple far beyond these parties. They ripple throughout our entire community because the virus can quickly and easily spread."

BREAKING: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announces he is authorizing the city to shut off water and power to any houses or businesses that are hosting any parties or unauthorized large gatherings. It will begin Friday night, and LAPD will respond, then contact DWP to cut it off @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 6, 2020

Mayor Garcetti told reporters that parties are often taking place at homes that are vacant or used for short-term rentals.

Via BBC