Late Groom Arrives At Wedding To Find Bride Marrying Another Man

It was a disaster of a wedding day for a groom in Bijnor, in the state of Uttar Pradesh in India.

The groom was late to his own wedding, an arranged ceremony, and when he finally arrived, he found the woman he was to marry had selected another man from the neighborhood and was in the process of marrying him instead.

According to a report from the Times of India, trouble had already been brewing between the two parties due to the seemingly outlandish demands of the groom’s family, according to the bride’s family, and the man’s late arrival at his own wedding proved to be the last straw.

Local police were called to intervene in the dispute. In the end, both sides reached a compromise, no written complaints were filed, and the pair did not marry.

The bride however did marry another local youth just a few days later.

