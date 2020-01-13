Lawmaker Wants To Ban Cell Phones For Anyone Under 21

A Vermont state senator has introduced a bill that would ban cell phone use for anyone under 21 years of age.

Senator John Rodgers introduced the bill to the state legislature, that would call for anyone under the drinking age to face $1,000 fines and even jail time if they are caught using a cell phone.

The bill says:

In light of the dangerous and life-threatening consequences of cellphone use by young people, it is clear that persons under 21 years of age are not developmentally mature enough to safely possess them.

The Internet and social media, accessed primarily through cell phones, are used to radicalize and recruit terrorists, fascists, and other extremists,” it continues, according to the Times Argus newspaper. “Cell phones have often been used by mass shooters of younger ages for research on previous shootings.

Video of Digital Dive: Vermont bill would ban people under 21 from having cellphones

Rodgers suggests, however, that he is merely trying to make a point about cell phone use, and has no expectations of the bill actually passing. He told the Times Argus, “I have no delusions that it's going to pass. I wouldn't probably vote for it myself.”

Via Fox News