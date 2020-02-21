“Leaning Tower Of Dallas” Commemorated With LEGO Recreation At LEGOLAND Discovery Center

February 21, 2020
Though it will be said to see the Leaning Tower of Dallas go, there is no doubt the impact its made on the city over the past week.

We just need to look no further than the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth, who has commemorated the former Affiliated Computer Services Building with a LEGO recreation of the failed implosion, which consists of 1,500 LEGO bricks and needed over two hours to complete.

Though the Leaning Tower of Dallas is scheduled to come down soon, the LEGO version will be on display at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth through the rest of February.

And if you don’t want to miss when the Leaning Tower of Dallas finally falls, you can check out a 24-hour webcam of the tower HERE!

Via CBS DFW

