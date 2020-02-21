“Leaning Tower Of Dallas” Commemorated With LEGO Recreation At LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Though it will be said to see the Leaning Tower of Dallas go, there is no doubt the impact its made on the city over the past week.

We just need to look no further than the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth, who has commemorated the former Affiliated Computer Services Building with a LEGO recreation of the failed implosion, which consists of 1,500 LEGO bricks and needed over two hours to complete.

Oh they didn’t. Yep. They did. Lego Land Discovery center Dallas Fort Worth, in Grapevine, built a LEGO version of the leaning tower of Dallas. Complete with bystanders taking pics of the demolition. #thathappened ⁦@SEALIFEgrpevine⁩ pic.twitter.com/Vts0Cs7zJy — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) February 20, 2020

Though the Leaning Tower of Dallas is scheduled to come down soon, the LEGO version will be on display at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth through the rest of February.

Video of &#039;Leaning Tower Of Dallas&#039; Commemorated In LEGOs

And if you don’t want to miss when the Leaning Tower of Dallas finally falls, you can check out a 24-hour webcam of the tower HERE!

Via CBS DFW