Leonardo DiCaprio Rescues Stranger Who Fell Overboard During Boat Trip Near St. Barts

Leonardo DiCaprio was spending the end of 2019 on a bot near St. Barts with new beau, Camila Morrone.

While enjoying his evening December 30, there was an emergency call that a man had drunkenly fallen overboard from a Club Med yacht.

DiCaprio and his group decided to join in on the search efforts, and you know what, they actually found him! A source told PEOPLE, “Leo and his friends and their boat captain decided to join the search and their efforts resulted in helping save a man’s life.”

The man had apparently been treading water for 11 hours at the time of his rescue.

DiCaprio’s boat happened to be the only one in that area at the time of the rescue. The source added, “The boat crew were happy to try and assist — even more so that they were able to help get the man to safety.”

The man was spotted and rescued in rough water, about an hour before the sun set and a heavy rainstorm developed.

