Here's A List Of School Districts Offering Free Meals In The DFW Area

Because so many school districts have extended their spring breaks or even cancelled classes altogether, many students who rely on school meals will go hungry.

However, plenty of school districts across North Texas have vowed to provide free meals across DFW, to ensure all their students still receive their breakfasts and lunches.

Participating school districts include:

Allen ISD

Arlington ISD

Cedar Hill ISD

Dallas ISD

Frisco ISD

Fort Worth ISD

Irving ISD

Keller ISD

Rockwall ISD

A list of pickup sites can be found at the link below:

School districts across the area are making sure their students and families won't go hungry during the outbreak. Please share with those who you think could use this resource. https://t.co/ue6wFPLMD7 — WFAA (@wfaa) March 16, 2020

Via WFAA