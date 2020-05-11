Little Richard Was A Certified Wedding Officiant, Who Married Tom Petty, Cyndi Lauper, And More

Little Richard was undeniably the "Architect of Rock and Roll," but what many might not know about him is his other career as a wedding officiant.

As a minister, he married some of the entertainment industry's biggest stars, including Cyndi Lauper, Tom Petty, Stevie Van Zandt, and even Bruce Willis and Demi Moore!

So sad Little Richard passed away. He married my husband and I. He was really one of the truely great rock and roll singers and one of the rock and roll pioneers. He will be missed-------- — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard. The man who invented Rock and Roll. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard was the archetype. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. We were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage. https://t.co/D8NwRKcshi — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020

On top of Tom Petty, Little Richard also officiated Little Steven Van Zandt’s wedding with Bruce Springsteen as his best man. pic.twitter.com/zjegas710y — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 9, 2020

Tom Petty married Dana York on June 3, 2001. The minister was Richard Penniman, AKA Little Richard. "He did yell, 'Shut up!' at one point," Petty chuckled. "He was really nervous, but so was I. He gave a long talk about love and its characteristics. He was pretty inspirational." pic.twitter.com/J0wLZJ5i5j — Ken Calvert (@kencalvertshow) May 9, 2020

Little Richard, real name Richard Penniman, died May 9 at the age of 87 due to bone cancer.

