Little Richard Was A Certified Wedding Officiant, Who Married Tom Petty, Cyndi Lauper, And More

May 11, 2020
Little Richard, Portrait, Home, Piano, 1997

(Photo by Robert Hanashiro via Imagn Content Services)

Little Richard was undeniably the "Architect of Rock and Roll," but what many might not know about him is his other career as a wedding officiant.

As a minister, he married some of the entertainment industry's biggest stars, including Cyndi Lauper, Tom Petty, Stevie Van Zandt, and even Bruce Willis and Demi Moore!

Petty said of Little Richard officiating his 2001 wedding to Dana York, H"e did yell, ‘Shut up!’ at one point.  He was really nervous, but so was I. He gave a long talk about love and its characteristics. He was pretty inspirational.'”

Little Richard, real name Richard Penniman, died May 9 at the age of 87 due to bone cancer.

Via NME

