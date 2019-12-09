Caroll Spinney, Longtime Puppeteer Of Big Bird And Oscar The Grouch, Dies At 85

Caroll Spinney was the man behind two of the most beloved children's characters of all time.

From Sesame Street's inception to 2018, Spinney brought to life Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch. Unfortunately, after more than 50 years in these roles, Spinney passed away in his Connecticut home after battling dystonia, a common movement disorder.

Sesame Street co-founder Joan Ganz Cooney said in the press release, "Caroll Spinney's contributions to Sesame Street are countless. He not only gave us Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, he gave so much of himself as well. We at Sesame Workshop mourn his passing and feel an immense gratitude for all he has given to Sesame Street and to children around the world."

Video of Caroll Spinney, Puppeteer Who Brought Big Bird To Life, Dies At 85 | NBC Nightly News

Spinney worked on Sesame Street for over five decades, stepping down from his roles in 2018. He passed on the same day Sesame Street was being honored at the Kennedy Center for achievement in the arts.

Via CNN