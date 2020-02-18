You Can Look Like A Real Princess On Your Wedding Day With Disney-Inspired Wedding Gowns

Every girl wants to feel like a princess on her wedding day, right?

Well, Disney is helping the cause with their introduction of wedding gowns inspired by their very own Disney Princesses.

Now you really can look like a Disney princess on your wedding day thanks to Allure Bridal. https://t.co/MhhbhAesVu pic.twitter.com/FuCxMTAkJ2 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 18, 2020

Allure Bridal will be releasing the dresses, as announced last Friday. The collection will feature 16 different designs inspired by your favorite Disney princesses including Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Tiana, and Snow White.

Kelly Crum, Allure's CEO, wrote in a statement shared on the brand's website, “So many brides grow up admiring their favorite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns and stories of the classic films.”

The wedding gowns will be available after April, after Allure unveils the entire collection during New York Bridal Fashion Week. Seven of the 16 gowns will be sold exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York and Toronto as part of the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection , and will be priced between $3,500 to $10,000. The rest will be sold in bridal shops actors the country.

Via USA Today