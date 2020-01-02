Lori Loughlin Hires Expert To Learn "Prison Lingo" In Case Of Lengthy Sentence

Lori Loughlin is preparing in case some jail time is in her future.

The actress has reportedly hired an expert in order to teach her "prison lingo" with the news she's facing a max 45-year sentence for her role in the 2019 college admissions scandal. According to a source close to Loughlin she has also begun practicing martial arts with the hopes of warding off "potential buillies."

The source told Radar Online, "She’s knuckling down, learning the lingo and practicing martial arts to give off the impression she’s tough and to ward off potential bullies,” adding that Lori “knows there will be plenty of them in federal prison. Prison is going to be sink or swim and Lori doesn’t intend to sit back and take the abuse without a fight." The source concluded saying, "Besides the physical training she’s getting lots of advice from prison professors on how to earn one’s keep behind bars. It’s a sure sign she knows deep down she’s facing an inevitable stretch and will need to be prepared."

Video of Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty in college admissions scam

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have been charged withconspiracy to commit mail fraud, money laundering, and federal programs bribery for paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to USC.

Via The Blast