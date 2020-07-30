Lost Teddy Bear Ryan Reynolds Offered $5,000 Reward For Safely Returned To Owner

July 30, 2020
Looks like Ryan Reynolds is going to have to pony up some cash!

A few days ago, Reynolds tweeted that he would pay $5,000 for return of a lost, beloved teddy bear.  

This teddy was one-of-a-kind, as it contained a voice recording of the owner's mother, who has since passed.

Well good news, rhe bear has been returned!

Reynolds tweeted, "In happier news... thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear."

Ryan Reynolds once again proves he's one of the most genuine people in show business!

Via CBR

 

