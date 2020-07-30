Lost Teddy Bear Ryan Reynolds Offered $5,000 Reward For Safely Returned To Owner

Looks like Ryan Reynolds is going to have to pony up some cash!

A few days ago, Reynolds tweeted that he would pay $5,000 for return of a lost, beloved teddy bear.

This teddy was one-of-a-kind, as it contained a voice recording of the owner's mother, who has since passed.

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

Well good news, rhe bear has been returned!

Reynolds tweeted, "In happier news... thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear."

In happier news... thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear https://t.co/X7FlyiR89P — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 29, 2020

Ryan Reynolds once again proves he's one of the most genuine people in show business!

VIDEO: @drawmaradraw has been reunited with her teddy bear that contains her late mother’s voice. Says two good samaritans returned the bear Tuesday night after taking it from the original thief. @cbcnewsbc @CBCAlerts @CBCDeborahGoble @VancityReynolds #FOUNDMARASBEAR pic.twitter.com/G2UCiPaCRG — Dan Burritt (@DanBurritt) July 29, 2020

Via CBR