Louisiana Funeral Home Hosting Valentine's Day Movie Night

Today is Valentine's Day Eve, which means if you don'thave any plans for tomorrow, we're getting down to the wire.

In case you don't have anything going on tomorrow evening, you need to make plans to head to Tharp-Sontheimer Funeral Home in Metairie, Louisiana. The funeral home, yes FUNERAL HOME, will be hosting their first-ever romantic Valentine's movie night.

This is not a joke.

The screening of Sleepless in Seattle will be held in the parking lot, with the main building open for guests to use the bathroom, the kitchen or take a tour of the caskets on display.

Via WQAD