Lubbock Second Grader Invites Entire Class To Watch Her Adoption Ceremony

Seven-year-old Sayleh Scott and her sister Sky were recently adopted into the Scott family.

Sayleh wanted her ceremony to be extra special, so she invited her entire second grade class to the Lubbock Courthouse in order to celebrate with her. Lubbock County Judge, Judge Hatch said, "I can tell by this courtroom as it’s as full as it’s ever been in my ten years, that there is a tremendous amount of support for this proposed adoption."

Video of Entire class comes to support friend at adoption hearing

Sayleh and Sky mark the 1000th adoption for the Children’s Home of Lubbock. Jimmy Moore of the Children’s Home of Lubbock said, "I can’t imagine better parents for these two girls, people who give their hearts entirely for their children. This is a huge victory for us, and I hope to have many more down the road."

Via Everything Lubbock