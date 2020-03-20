Luka Doncic Shows Off Soccer Skills With Toilet Paper Roll During Coronavirus Suspension

March 20, 2020
Miles In The Morning
While the NBA season is currently suspended due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, a lot of out favorite players have to find new ways to occupy their time.

The Mavs very own Luka Doncic decided to show of his soccer skills with a roll of toilet paper in his attempt at the #StayAtHomeChallenge.

Hey be careful, Luka!  We don't need your getting hurt now!

