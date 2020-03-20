Luka Doncic Shows Off Soccer Skills With Toilet Paper Roll During Coronavirus Suspension
March 20, 2020
While the NBA season is currently suspended due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, a lot of out favorite players have to find new ways to occupy their time.
The Mavs very own Luka Doncic decided to show of his soccer skills with a roll of toilet paper in his attempt at the #StayAtHomeChallenge.
Is this why everyone is buying toilet paper? -- #MFFL— SportsDay Mavs (@dmn_mavericks) March 19, 2020
(Via @luka7doncic on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/hb6ZciCpAw
Hey be careful, Luka! We don't need your getting hurt now!
