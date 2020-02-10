Academy Awards' "In Memoriam" Segment Snubs Luke Perry And Fans Are Not Happy

Last night, Billie Eilish took the stage at the 92nd Academy Awards for the In Memoriam tribute to all that have passed in the last year.

While many stars were given their proper tributes, including Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas, one name was noticeably absent from the In Memoriam: Luke Perry.

Video of Oscars 2020 In Memoriam Billie Eilish Performance

Fans were quick to point out the snub, and were even quicker to bring up that Perry appeared in one of the films nominated for Best Picture last night in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

No Luke Perry in the In Memoriam? He was in one of the Best Picture nominated movies... #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/wKuRu1JQBS — Stephanie Berman (@Stephxo6612) February 10, 2020

Oof! Not including Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry was a HUGE mistake academy! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/16lmz4lcUH — E-Mack -- (@emacdaddy1234) February 10, 2020

Luke Perry wasn’t in the In Memorial?? He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night!! Disrespectful!! -- #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qILlmPLTgr — Jesse Manuel Quiles (@_jessemanuel_) February 10, 2020

Little upset that @Oscars2020 did not include Luke Perry during the In Memoriam segment of the show. Look back on his IMDb! Shame on you! #riplukeperry #norespect — Krista Gordon (@19krista77) February 10, 2020

#Oscars

How the f*k is Luke Perry not in the In Memorium segment? He was in a movie nominated for best picture for God sakes! — Jeff Baker (@Jeff_S_Baker) February 10, 2020

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is the final role of Perry's life, and was released posthumously following his death on March 4, 2019 of a massive stroke. He was just 52.

The Academy has not yet responded with a comment. On their website, however, the Academy had a larger list of In Memoriam photos of those who were not mentioned on the broadcast, of which they pay tribute to Perry.

Via PopCulture