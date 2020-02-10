Academy Awards' "In Memoriam" Segment Snubs Luke Perry And Fans Are Not Happy

February 10, 2020
Luke Perry, Red Carpet, CW Upfront, 2017

(Photo by Dennis Van Tine/Abaca Press/TNS/Sipa USA)

Last night, Billie Eilish took the stage at the 92nd Academy Awards for the In Memoriam tribute to all that have passed in the last year.

While many stars were given their proper tributes, including Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas, one name was noticeably absent from the In Memoriam: Luke Perry.

Fans were quick to point out the snub, and were even quicker to bring up that Perry appeared in one of the films nominated for Best Picture last night in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is the final role of Perry's life, and was released posthumously following his death on March 4, 2019 of a massive stroke.  He was just 52.

The Academy has not yet responded with a comment.  On their website, however, the Academy had a larger list of In Memoriam photos of those who were not mentioned on the broadcast, of which they pay tribute to Perry.

