Man Named Luke Skywalker Arrested For Pot Possession In Texas

Luke Skywalker is having quite the week.

The final installment in the Star Wars saga, The Rise of Skywalker was just released into theaters, and this past Monday, Luke Skywalker was arrested for pot possession near San Antonio.

Now it’s not the same Luke Skywalker though. The 19-year-old Luke Aaron Skywalker Sexton was pulled over in Garden Ridge, just north of San Antonio, for not having a front license plate. The officer that pulled him over smelled marijuana in the vehicle, and after a search, found the baggie of pot.

Skywalker Sexton admitted to the drugs, and was arrested at the scene.

Luke Skywalker busted for pot possession in Texas https://t.co/x7CB8bDvU7 pic.twitter.com/hb8s4hUu9e — New York Post (@nypost) December 20, 2019

Skywalker Sexton was held on a $2,000 bond, which he made, and was released later in the day.

Via NY Post