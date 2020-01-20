Madonna Cancels Eighth Show Of Tour, Cites Medical Reasons As Cause

Madonna really isn’t having the best of luck with her Madame X tour.

Her tour has already faced multiple delays and cancellations, with the latest occuring just befor she was set to take the stage in Lisbon, Portugal.

As concertgoers arrived, they were greeted with a message that due to medical reasons, Madonna would not be performing that evening.

Madame X Lisbon cancellation note + the scene outside - https://t.co/LRysRfZT9s pic.twitter.com/lsHZUiyzW9 — MadonnaUnderground (@MadonnaUndergr) January 19, 2020

Madonna later explained on Instagram that she regrst cancelling, but had to "listen to [her> body and rest."

Madonna is set to perform at the same venue Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. She has not disclosed the nature of her medical problems.

Via CNN