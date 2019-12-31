Madonna "Getting Serious" With New 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Madonna has a new love in her life, and it's one of her 25-year-old backup dancers.

Things are reportedly getting pretty "serious" between Madonna, 61, and her new beau, Ahlamalik Williams, who are definitely "100%" an item according to Williams' father, Drue.  

In fact, Drue says his son and Madge have been dating for over a year now, after meeting back in 2015 when Ahlamalik auditioned for Madonna's Rebel Heart Tour.  Apparently, Madonna personally picked Ahlamalik out of the group.

Drue further told TMZ that Madonna told he and his wife that she loves their son "unconditionally," and wants to take care of him.  Drue  says, "Love has no age," adding, "My son is livin' la Vida Loca, and I'm just happy for him."

