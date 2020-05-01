Madonna Reveals Positive Test For Coronavirus Antibodies, Plans On Breathing In The "COVID-19 Air"

Madonna just revealed on social media that she has tested positive for Coronavirus Antibodies.

The 61-year-old legend said so in an Instagram post, which she titled "Quarantine Diaries No. 14." Madonna says in the video, "I took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car, I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining."

Madonna sums the situation up pretty well saying, "Here's the good news: tomorrow's another day and I'm going to wake up and I'm going to feel differently."

Via People