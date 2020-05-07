Madonna Says The Coronavirus Forced Her To Cancel Multiple Dates On Madame X Tour

Remember when Madonna had to cancel a ton of performances on her Madame X tour earlier in the year?

Well, Madge says the Coronavirus is to blame.

Madonna recently revealed in a post to Instagram that she had recently tested positive for the Coronavirus antibodies. Well, according to Madonna, that all but confirms that she previously had to have HAD the virus in order to produce the antibodies.

She made another post on Instagram explaining such, writing, "When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time We all thought we had a very bad flu."

Madonna previously revealed her positive test for the Coronavirus antibodies, and her plans to go for a long driver in her car and "breathe in the COVID-19 air."

#staysafe #staysane A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 30, 2020 at 1:46pm PDT

Via People