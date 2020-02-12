Maine Cops Pull Over Drunk Man Riding A Lawnmower In The Middle Of A Snowstorm

February 12, 2020
Here's a tip: you can still be pulled over for drunk driving even if you're not operating a car or motorcyle.

Case in point, this man in Maine, who decided to take his lawnmower out for a spin while under the influence.  He maybe might have gotten away with it too, had he not been driving it in the middle of a street in the middle of winter, when all the grass was covered with snow.

Details are scarce, but the man was charged with Operating Under the Influence.

