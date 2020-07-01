Survey Finds Majority Of Americans Prefer Their Steak Well Done

Summer is upon us, which means time to head outside to grill.

In fact, the Fourth of July is THE most popular day for grilling, which brings up the question, "How do you like your steak?"

Regarding folks' favorite cut of steak, the T-bone was at the top of the list (16%), followed by porterhouse (11%), ribeye steaks (10%) and filet mignon (10%).

Survey reveals Americans disagree on what constitutes the 'perfect' steak https://t.co/KcLVbAL5Ix pic.twitter.com/xvnDNmhStO — New York Post (@nypost) June 30, 2020

The biggest controversy arises however with how people enjoy their steaks. The majority (21%), like it well done. This was followed by medium-well (20%) and medium (16%).

Bridger Wasser, executive director of Science, Culinary and Supply Chain Outreach at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, who conducted the survey, said, "There isn’t just one right way to cook steak. One of the reasons beef is the perfect choice for summer grilling is its great versatility — whether you like your steak well-done, or you prefer it a little rarer, there’s something for everyone and what matters most is enjoying the food and the company while at a cookout this summer."

Via NY Post