The Majority Of Americans Are Willing To Cheat On Their Partner…With Food

Transparency and honesty are really important qualities in a strong and healthy relationship.

Not hiding secrets from one another can lead the way to a happy life, which is why a majority of Americans, 71% in fact, are ready to come clean.

71% of Americans, in a new survey, have admitted to cheating on their significant other…with food.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Sabra examined the eating habits and behaviors of 2,000 Americans in relationships, found that 71% of Americans make unhealthy choices behind their partners back, and 55% have hidden food in their home from their partner.

Video of Majority of people in relationships are &#039;food cheaters&#039;

Nearly half (49%) of Americans also rely on their partner to maintain their healthy eating habits. Hard to do that when you learn they are a food cheater!

Also, when asked to to compare their relationships with a variety of different foods, Americans' top choices were melted mac and cheese and spaghetti and meatballs.

Via Yahoo!