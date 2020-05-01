Man Arrested After Accidentally Depositing Two Bags Of Cocaine At The Bank

34-year-old David Pangallo is in the running for the "World's Dumbest Criminal."

The Colorado man was trying to make a deposit at his local bank through the drive-thru when he accidentally gave the teller something else along with his money: two bags of cocaine.

This, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, who wrote on Facebook, "After further investigation it turns out the customer didn’t mean to deposit his cocaine. Imagine that."

The police were called, who found MORE drugs upon a search of Pangallo's car.

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to deposit cocaine along with some cash into his bank Friday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office https://t.co/MtarLI7DDB — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) April 28, 2020

Pangallo was taken into custody but has since been released. It is currently unclear what charges he will be facing.

Via 9News