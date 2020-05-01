Man Arrested After Accidentally Depositing Two Bags Of Cocaine At The Bank

May 1, 2020
 34-year-old David Pangallo is in the running for the "World's Dumbest Criminal."

The Colorado man was trying to make a deposit at his local bank through the drive-thru when he accidentally gave the teller something else along with his money: two bags of cocaine.  

This, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, who wrote on Facebook, "After further investigation it turns out the customer didn’t mean to deposit his cocaine. Imagine that."

The police were called, who found MORE drugs upon a search of Pangallo's car.

Pangallo was taken into custody but has since been released. It is currently unclear what charges he will be facing. 

Via 9News

