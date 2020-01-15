Man Accidentally Locked In 24 Hour Fitness After Nobody Checked To See If He Was There

Dan Hill was just wanted to swim some laps at his local 24 Hour Fitness.

Unfortunately, he learned the hard way that some of those facilities aren't actually open 24 hours.

The staff at the gym LOCKED HIM INSIDE while he was swimming laps, and he had NO way ton get out!

Hill didn't want to set the alarms off trying to open the door, so he called the police, who eventually came to his rescue, three hours after dfiscovering he was locked in!

Now, Hill has taken extra precautions to make sure he doesn't get locked inside again.

24 Hour Fitness released a statement apologizing for locking Hill in. The company wrote, "We apologize to Mr. Hill and the unfortunate experience he had in the 24 Hour Fitness Sandy club. We clearly did not do a good job of our closing procedures for this club on Saturday night and will reinforce our club procedures so that this incident doesn’t occur in the future."

Via Fox News