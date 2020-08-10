Man Accused Of Stealing Multiple Pairs Of Women's Lingerie In His Hot Pink Tank Top

Police in Johnstown, Pennsylvania nabbed a man accused of lifting several pairs of women's lingerie from a local Walmart.

The suspect was caught by security cameras stuffing multiple pairs of underwear in his hot pink tank top last Monday evening.

Charges were filed against the thief, but what specifically he is facing is currently unknown.

