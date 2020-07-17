Husband-To-Be Apprehensive About Bride's Family's Honeymoon "Sex Ritual"

A man took to Reddit seeking some advice about a potentially marriage-ruining situation.

The 23-year-old explained that while discussing honeymoon plans, his future bride said they "wouldn't need a bridal suite right away," and that they could instead stay at her parents' house following their wedding.

Apparently, the bride's family, whom the man describes as "very loud" with "huge personalities" have a certain...tradition.

He wrote, "The husband and wife go into the master bedroom together and they are supposed to 'consummate' the marriage. The rest of the family are waiting outside the door so they can applaud them and cheer when they come out. Then a piece of the bed sheet is cut off and sewn into a big tapestry my GF's mother owns."

Yes, her ENTIRE family waits outside the door, waiting for the newly married couple to come out, so they can all celebrate accordingly.

Groom Freaks Out Over Bride's Wedding Night Tradition: 'Sex Ritual' With Her Whole Family https://t.co/LbgaBk9TyH — CafeMom (@cafemom) July 15, 2020

Of course, the man was, understandably, a little freaked out and apprehensive, and upon returning from a walk to clear his head, found his wife "acting down." THEN, he received a text from his future mother-in-law, where, he writes, she told him "I 'don't understand the importance of family' and tradition yet and this kind of tradition has been around longer than I've been alive."

Is this just too weird a family tradition?

Via Cafe Mom