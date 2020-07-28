Man Arrested After Blowing COVID Relief Funds On Dating Sites, Hotels, And A Lamborghini

Dennis T. Hines is 29-year-old Miami man who is currently being accused of swindling the government out of $4 million.

Hines received three loans totalling $3.9 million from the government as part of the Payment Protection Program. Hines intially sought $13.5 million on behalf of various companies, saying he needed the money for employee payroll purposes.

Well, Hines didn't spend any of that $3.90 million on payroll. Instead, he pocketed the cash, and within a few days bought a 2020 Lamborghini Huracán, spenth thousands on dating sites, jewelry, clothes, and stays at luxurious Miami hotels. The car alone is valued at $318,000.

Hines was arrested after investigators linked his purchase of the car following a hit-and-run incident. Hines' bank account was frozen, where prosecutors found a balance of $3,463,162 but no repayments on the loans. According to the arrest affidavit those purported employees either did not exist or earned a fraction of what Hines claimed in his PPP applications.

His arraignment is scheduled for October 14th, and in the meantime, he will be allowed to stay at his mother’s home with a GPS monitor.

Via NY Post