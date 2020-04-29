Florida Man Arrested For Calling 911 Asking Police For Liquor And Ice Cream

It's a wonder that people still need to be told that "911" needs to be used for emergencies only.

65-year-old Michael James Gables of Punta Gorda, Florida did not take hede to such information.

He decided to call 911 because he was running low on supplies. When police showed up at his door, he pointed them to a $20 bill on the couch, nd asked if they could go to the liquor store and pick him up some booze. Obviously, they did not, and explined to Gables that 911 is only for emergencies.

Well, apparently he didn't get the message because the next day, Gables called them again. This time however, he was not requesting a run to the store. Instead, Gables asked the police upon their arrival if they could retrieve his ice cream out of his freezer because he didn't want to get up from his recliner.

Florida man arrested after asking deputies for booze and ice cream https://t.co/QLR2VlJtee — NBC2 (@NBC2) April 28, 2020

Gables was arrested for misuse of 911. He did not get his liquor or ice cream.

Via NBC 2