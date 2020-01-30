Man Arrested After Repeatedly Calling 911 To Hit On The Dispatchers

Last week, Wisconsin man Benjamin Duddles called the non-emergency line to the Waukesha Police Department four times over a 37-minute period.

No, he wasn’t in any danger not witnessing a crime of any sort. Duddles, instead, was trying to see if any if the dispatchers were looking for a potential date.

In one conversation with a female dispatcher, Duddles said, “It would be super duper cool if we could spend some quality time together.” The dispatcher replied, “I don’t know you so I don’t want to spend quality time with you.”

In another, this time with a male dispatcher, Duddles had a similar question. He asked, “Well, do you wanna, you know, fool around?” The dispatcher said back, “No, I don’t want to fool around.”

Officers were sent to the 47-year-old’s apartment where they found Duddles intoxicated and in possession of a “glass smoking pipe” and THC.

Duddles was arrested and charged with a pair of misdemeanor drug counts and unlawful phone use. He was also hit with charge for jumping bail for violating the terms of his release in a currently pending criminal case where faces counts of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

This isn’t the first time Duddles has had some trouble with the proper use of 911, either.

Last November, he called 911 to tell dispatchers “he loves them,” also asking for “the number for YouTube, so he could watch Grateful Dead videos.” And in November, 2013, he called 911 asking for assistance in removing a woman from his bed because she was “snoring too loud.”

