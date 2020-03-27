Man Arrested After Chasing Neighbor Who Asked Him To Turn Down His Music With A Sword

47-year-old Benjamin Layland was relaxing at home last Monday evening when he heard a knock at his door.

Layland was asked by a neighbor if he could turn down his music, a request that Layland didn't take too kindly too.

Instead of honoring his neighbor's request, Layland grabbed a 2 1/2-foot-long and chased him down the hallway. Luckily, the man escaped without any injury.

Sharp tunes: New Hampshire police say a man was accused of grabbing a 2 1/2-foot-long sword and chasing after another man who asked him to turn down his music. The man got away and there were no injuries. https://t.co/0A1tg1yBPD #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) March 24, 2020

Layland was arrested and charged with criminal threatening.

Via AP News