Man Arrested After Chasing Neighbor Who Asked Him To Turn Down His Music With A Sword

March 27, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Man, Sword, Katana, White Background

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

47-year-old Benjamin Layland was relaxing at home last Monday evening when he heard a knock at his door. 

Layland was asked by a neighbor if he could turn down his music, a request that Layland didn't take too kindly too.  

Instead of honoring his neighbor's request, Layland grabbed a 2 1/2-foot-long and chased him down the hallway.  Luckily, the man escaped without any injury.

Layland was arrested and charged with criminal threatening.

Via AP News

Tags: 
Music
Police
sword
Benjamin Layland
Arrested
Criminal Threatening