Man Arrested For DUI After Letting Dog Lead Police On High Speed Pursuit

March 31, 2020
A Washington man was recently pulled over following a high-speed chase that included two cars hit and speeds exceeding 100 mph.

A spike strip was eventually laid which caused the chase to end, and after police approached the vehicle, they found the suspected 51-year-old driver in the passenger's seat.  In the driver's seat was his pit bull.  Police are now trying to figure out if the pit bull was actually the one driving the vehicle at any point during the pursuit.  Seriously.

The man told the authorities that he was simply trying to teach his pup how to drive.

The man was arrested for DUI, reckless driving, hit-and-run, and felony eluding.  It is not known if the dog will face any charges connected to the incident.

