Man Arrested After Dropping Pants And Mooning Diners At Florida Restaurant

Diners ar a restaurant in Middleburg, Florida received a little more than they bargained for as they sat down to eat this past Sunday morning.

A man showed up to the restaurant around 10 a.m. to pick up his wife's paycheck. Apparently, he was causing too much of a disturbance, and was asked to leave the premises. On his way out however, the man decided his best course of action, in order to properly vent his frustration, was to drop his pants and expose his backside to everyone trying to enjoy their post-Church breakfast.

CHECK PLEASE... -- On his way out, he dropped his pants and mooned everyone inside the restaurant, according to the report. https://t.co/lhRgQc8pKS — News4JAX (@wjxt4) March 2, 2020

The man waited outside for a deputy to arrive. He was arrested on misdemeanor indecent exposure and breach of peace charges. His bond was set at $5,000 on Monday morning.

Via News 4 Jax