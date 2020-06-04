Man Arrested After Peeing In Carton Of Almond Milk And Placing It Back On The Shelf

It wasn't that long ago that people were licking tops of Blue Bell Ice Cream and placing them back in the coolers at the grocery store.

Well, 34-year-old Billy Smith from Stoughton, Massachusetts seemed to draw a little inspiration from these disgusting acts when he visited a Stop & Shop grocery store in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Around 6 p.m. last Tuesday, a loss prevention worker at the store approached an officer asking if he could have the license plate of a vehicle that just left the premises. When asked why, the worker told the officer, "Hey, I think he peed in some milk." The officer wrote in the report, "When I asked [the worker> to explain further, he stated to the effect that [the suspect> had urinated into a container of almond milk and it was still warm to the touch."

The officer noted after watching the security footage that the suspect appeared to be "holding items near his groin area in a hidden manner and looking around as if to make sure no one was around. He then appears to place the items carefully back on the shelves toward the back, behind other items.”

Stoughton man charged after allegedly urinating in almond milk at a Stop & Shop https://t.co/rLqp4jqJOf pic.twitter.com/KzO9LbPP39 — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) June 3, 2020

Smith was arrested Wednesday, though denied he peed in the milk. He pleaded not guilty to several charges, including attempted poisoning, and has been ordered to stay away from supermarkets.

Via Boston.com