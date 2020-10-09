Man arrested after stealing political signs, trying to cover it up by stealing newspapers reporting it

It's election season, so no doubt you've seen plenty of political signs popping up in your neighborhood.

Well, 70-year-old Peter De Yager from Hull, Iowa was tired of seeing these signs, so he began taking them from people's yards. Just a couple weeks ago in fact, he was charged with two misdemeanor counts of theft and trespassing for stealing those political yard signs.

Well apparently, De Yager didn't stop there.

Security camera footage captured De Yager stealing as many newspapers as possible from as many stores as possible. These newspapers apparently reported on De Yager's theft, and he didn't want anybody else to find out!

De Yager told authorities he mistook the papers for the free Northwest Iowa Shopper publication, and was just taking them to cut out the coupons.

Unfortunately for him, police didn't buy his story, and have charged him for theft.

Via Dickinson County News