19-Year-Old Arrested After Stopping To Have An "Alcoholic Drink" In The Middle Of Bank Robbery

Last Friday, 19-year-old Sonny Gutierrez Jr. allegedly walked into a Bank of America in Riverside, California.

He handed a note to a teller, which informed them he had a gun, and that he demanded money. Of course, the teller took the threat seriously, though it doesn't seem that Gutierrez did!

After handing the teller the note, he proceeded to head into the bank's lobby, sit down, and crack open an adult beverage to relax. This gave the bank ample time to call 911, and officers srrived soonafter and arrested Gutierrez without incident.

Gutierrez was arrested, and booked into jail on suspicion of attempted robbery, but was released Saturday after posting $30,000 bail. The police said of the incident, "A big shout out to the bank employees for remaining calm the entire time and relaying the suspect's description and location inside to our dispatchers."

Via NBC Los Angeles