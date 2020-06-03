Man Arrested After Throwing Pickle At Transportation Worker While Driving Along Highway

June 3, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Pickle, Pickled Gherkins, White Background

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

34-year-old Christoph Herrmannsdoerfer was traveling along U.S. Route 7 in Vermont when he noticed an employee of the Vermont Agency of Transportation on the side of the road.

Herrmannsdoerfer, a passenger at the time, decided to ruin 59-year-old Carl Hoffman's day, and threw a pickle at him.  Police say the pickle "struck the victim and caused him pain."

For throwing the pickle, Herrmannsdoerfer was cited for simple assault, a misdemeanor.  He is now scheduled to appear in court later in July. 

Herrmannsdoerfer has a pretty extensive record, with multiple drunk driving convictions on his rap sheet, and an arrest in 2016 in Florida after an altercation with police after allegedly threatening an EMS worker with a corkscrew. He subsequently pleaded to a pair of misdemeanors.

Via The Smoking Gun

Tags: 
fired from america
Pickles
Highway Worker
pickle
construction
Christoph Herrmannsdoerfer