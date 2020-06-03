Man Arrested After Throwing Pickle At Transportation Worker While Driving Along Highway

34-year-old Christoph Herrmannsdoerfer was traveling along U.S. Route 7 in Vermont when he noticed an employee of the Vermont Agency of Transportation on the side of the road.

Herrmannsdoerfer, a passenger at the time, decided to ruin 59-year-old Carl Hoffman's day, and threw a pickle at him. Police say the pickle "struck the victim and caused him pain."

Does this look like the kind of guy who would hit a Vermont highway worker with a "large pickle" thrown from a moving vehicle? https://t.co/96bmqgZ6YO pic.twitter.com/cFvP1pEt8z — The Smoking Gun (@tsgnews) June 2, 2020

For throwing the pickle, Herrmannsdoerfer was cited for simple assault, a misdemeanor. He is now scheduled to appear in court later in July.

Herrmannsdoerfer has a pretty extensive record, with multiple drunk driving convictions on his rap sheet, and an arrest in 2016 in Florida after an altercation with police after allegedly threatening an EMS worker with a corkscrew. He subsequently pleaded to a pair of misdemeanors.

Via The Smoking Gun