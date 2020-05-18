Florida Man Arrested After Throwing Raw Chicken At Wife's Head During Argument

May 18, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Raw Chicken, Breasts, Cutting Board

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

34-year-old Thomas Reece of St. Petersburg, Florida was recently arrested after an argument with his wife turned physical.

Reece is being accused of hurling a piece of raw chicken at his wife during an argument the couple was having in their home.  The arrest affidavit alleges that the piece of chicken "struck the woman in the back of the head."  Reece's wife then began gathering his clothes in a laundry basket, demanding him to leave, which led to Reece tossing the basket at his wife as well, which also made contact with her.

Reece admitted his actions to the police, and was arrested for domestic battery.  He was released on his own recognizance Saturday afternoon, and was ordered to have no contact with his wife.

Via The Smoking Gun

Tags: 
Thomas Reece
Chicken
Raw
Fight
Argument
Wife
Party Fowl
food
Domestic Dispute
Stupid Criminals
Florida Man