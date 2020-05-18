Florida Man Arrested After Throwing Raw Chicken At Wife's Head During Argument

34-year-old Thomas Reece of St. Petersburg, Florida was recently arrested after an argument with his wife turned physical.

Reece is being accused of hurling a piece of raw chicken at his wife during an argument the couple was having in their home. The arrest affidavit alleges that the piece of chicken "struck the woman in the back of the head." Reece's wife then began gathering his clothes in a laundry basket, demanding him to leave, which led to Reece tossing the basket at his wife as well, which also made contact with her.

Man struck wife in head with thrown piece of raw chicken, cops allege https://t.co/dQbo2Rx5Nv pic.twitter.com/JnilONAGrw — The Smoking Gun (@tsgnews) May 17, 2020

Reece admitted his actions to the police, and was arrested for domestic battery. He was released on his own recognizance Saturday afternoon, and was ordered to have no contact with his wife.

Via The Smoking Gun