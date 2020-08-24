Florida Man Steals Lottery Tickets, Arrested After Trying To Cash Them in At Same Store

August 24, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Lottery, Scratch Off, Quarter, Silver Coin

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

A Florida man lifted 13 different scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store while the clerk was distracted.

The Clearwater police were informed of the theft, but it didn't take long to nab the perp, as he was arrested later that very same day.  

27-year-old Herbert McClellan immediately checked the stolen lottery tickets after leaving the store, and found that one of them was a winner, with a prize value of $30. But just a few hours after robbing the store, McClellan ventured right back into the very same store to cash in his winnings.  

Employees called the police, who arrested McClellan for petit theft and dealing in stolen property.

McClellan stole $102 worth of scratch-offs.  He is currently being held on $12,000 bond.

Via Fox 13

Tags: 
Florida
Florida Man
lottery
tickets
Scratch Off
Arrested
Police
fired from america