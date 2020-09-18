Man Arrested After Trying To Jump Open Drawbridge In Car While High On Whippets

The Dukes of Hazzard has made its way to the Motor City!

A 26-year-old man from Allen Park, just southwest of Detroit, was recently arrested after attempting to jump his car over an open drawbridge just as Bo and Luke Duke might have done!

The crazy thing is, he MADE it! Now he smashed his windshield and blew out his four tires, but he did make it over!

Drawbridge operator Andre Locke saw that the individual was bypassing the security measures and stopped the bridge from opening more, which may have saved the 26-year-old's life. He told WDIV-TV, "I looked, I said, 'No he ain’t. Over he went, blew out all four of his tires, and then he crashed into the other gate."

Video of Driver arrested after jumping car over drawbridge on Detroit&#039;s west side

Despite clearing the bridge, a smashed out windshield and blown out tires won't get you very far, and he was not able to outrun the police.

The man is expected to face charges with malicious destruction of property of more than $1,000.

Via Detroit Free Press