Man Arrested For DUI For Calling Police On Friend, Who Was Calling Police To Report The Drunk Driving

A 57-year-old in the Township of Mapleton, Ontario, Canada was arrested over the weekend for driving impaired.

Apparently, the man called the police himself, trying to file a report about a friend who was trying to call the police on him! Apparently, the 57-year-ols was leaving his friend's home, who proceeded to hang onto to rear bumper in an attempt to stop him from driving. He eventually left the premises, but eventually pulled over to call the police and report his friend for trying to stop him. The authorities determined through the call he was driving impaired, and sent a unit out to place him under arrest.

A man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he called them to report a friend who was trying to stop him from driving. https://t.co/VZrldxKa3p — CTV Kitchener (@CTVKitchener) April 14, 2020

The 57-year-old was arrested, and charged with impaired operation, had his vehicle impounded for a week, and had his licence suspended for 90 days. His friend was not charged.

Via CTV News