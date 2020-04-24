Man Arrested For Driving 120 Miles-Per-Hour Thought The Cops Just Wanted To Drag Race

April 24, 2020
An man in Indiana was recently pulled over after police clocked him at going at speeds in excess of 120-miles-per-hour.

However, 25-year-old Musab Alshussein of Minneapolis had a valid excuse for why he was driving so fast: he simply thought the cops wanted to drag race.

Alshussein kept the chase going for 25 miles, only stopping after officers threw spike strips TWICE!

He was arrested, and now faces preliminarily charges of resisting police, reckless driving and several moving violations.

Via WSBT

