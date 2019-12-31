Man Arrested After Trying To Avoid Having Sex With His Girlfriend

Khrystian Collins had to spend some times behind bars after police were called to the apartment complex he shares with his girlfriend.

Apparently, the authorities had to be called because Collins' girlfriend "always" wants to have sex, and their apartment is just too hot. So in order to avoid having relations, Collins locked himself inside his girlfriend's Kia Optima, and refused to get out.

An officer was able to eventually forcefully remove Collins from the vehicle.

He is being charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and trespassing. He was also charged with a count of domestic violence after allegedly threatenening to hit his girlfriend during the incident.

Via Local 10