Man Torn Apart After Asking For $750,000 In Donations For High School Reunion

High School reunions are a big deal, no doubt about it.

This man, however, felt that in order to sufficiently plan and throw his ten-year reunion, he needed donations amounting to $750,000. He set up a GoFundMe and everything seeking the cash, WITHOUT the knowledge or approval of the rest of his class, PLUS, he was looking to take 20% of the donations as his own personal cut.

Of course, he got ripped online for it.

Before he even recieved a cent, the man took down the GoFundMe.

And of course, he tried to explain why exactly he needed such an exorbitant amount.

Well this reunion is certainly going to be awkward.

Via BroBible