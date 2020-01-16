Man Asks Judge To Settle Custody Battle With Ex-Wife With “Trial By Combat”

Kansas man David Ostrum is going through a rather nasty custody case with his ex-wife Bridgette.

In fact, the proceedings have become so unstable, Ostrum has asked for the court’s permission to resolve their issues in a rather interesting method, one that hasn’t been utilized since the medieval days.

Ostrum wrote in an official court filing that nhis ex ad her attorney, Matthew Hudson, have already “destroyed (him) legally” in their ongoing legal battle, and now he wishes to “give them the chance to meet me on the field of battle, where I will REND THEIR SOULS from their … bodies.”

Yes, Ostrum has asked for the judge’s permission for a Trial by Combat.

He told the court that he could obtain Japanese samurai swords within three months, and asked for a delay in the proceedings so he could do so. Ostrum argued in court records, “To this day, trial by combat has never been explicitly banned or restricted as a right in these United States,” also adding that it was used “as recently as 1818 in British Court.” As RECENTLY as 1818!

Judge Craig Dreismeier was not particularly thrilled with Ostrum’s request. He ruled against the trial by combat saying, “Until the proper procedural steps to initiate a court proceeding are followed, this court will take no further action concerning any motion, objection or petition filed by either party at this time.”

