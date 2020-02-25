Man Attacks McDonald's Employees After They Give Him A Cup Of Water For Free

A man in Midtown, Tennessee was arrested last Friday after getting into a confrontation with a couple of McDonald's employees.

44-year-pold Johnny Burns walked into the McDonald's early on Friday and asked for a cup of water. Because their machine was down, the two McDonald's employees waived the 32 cent fee, and offered Burns the drink for free. Well, for some reason that didn't sit well with Burns.

He grew furious, and tried to force them to take a $100 bill. Though the employee returned it, Burns continually slapped it back into her hand, until he eventually began striking her in the face. When the other employee tried to intervene, he began hitting hr in the face as well. He also proceeded to throw a cookie container at the employees, barely missing them in the process.

A man was arrested on Friday after police in Nashville said he hit two female McDonald’s employees in the face after a dispute over a water cup.https://t.co/sbe1sdyLcV — News 5 WCYB (@news5wcyb) February 24, 2020

Burns left the restaurant, but was arrested shortly after the incident. He was charged with two counts of assault and possession of drug paraphernalia, and booked on a $5,000 bond.

Via Local 12